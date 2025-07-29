IMF US$184 MILLION APPROVAL WELCOME – Mwaliteta

‎‎IMF US$184 MILLION APPROVAL WELCOME



PRESS RELEASE

‎

‎We would like to welcome the International Monetary Fund’s ( IMF’s) approval of the 2025 Article IV Consultation and the fifth review of Zambia’s 38-month Extended Credit Facility (ECF) which provides immediate access to US$184 million.



‎



‎As the party welcomes this noble gesture in Lusaka, we congratulate President Hakainde Hichilema for the confidence the IMF has demonstrated towards our New Dawn Government due to his diligence, resilience, commitment and dedication to hardwork which is unprecedented in our country.



‎

‎We are certain that, our country is on the right path of economic recovery and long-term prosperity due to excellent leadership in place.



‎

‎Our New Dawn Administration has embraced fiscal discipline which has enabled sustainability of economic growth and improvement of people’s livelihoods in the nation.



‎

‎President Hichilema should continuously be supported by all well-meaning Zambians for his tireless effort in ensuring that, mines which were put on care and maintenance are fully operational including those which were shut down by the previous government and are now contributing to the economy through export after enhanced production.



‎

‎Also he has redefined how the agriculture sector should be governed by introducing the Comprehensive Agriculture Transformation Program (CATSP) which is contributing to the country’s economic and social development.



‎

‎There’s no sane opposition voice which can even argue about how our local currency is doing well against major convertibles as fuel pump price is been reduced and inflation rate dropping every month, owing all to the methodical and systematic way of doing things by our great leader President Hichilema.



‎

‎Our Project is HH

‎KWENYU ✅✅

‎

‎Obvious Summerton Mwaliteta

‎UPND

‎CHAIRMAN

‎LUSAKA PROVINCE

‎