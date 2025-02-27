“IMITA UFOLE” REMARK SPARKS OUTRAGE



Vice President Mutale Nalumango has come under heavy criticism following her controversial remarks in Parliament last Friday, where she jokingly urged women to “fall pregnant” — “imita ufole” — suggesting they could receive monthly payouts from the government under the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services’ support initiative.





The statement, made during a question-and-answer session, has ignited a storm of backlash, with the Non-governmental Gender Organisations’ Coordinating Council (NGOCC) leading the condemnation. NGOCC Chairperson Beauty Katebe described the Vice President’s comment as “reckless and dangerous,” warning that it could undermine years of advocacy against teenage pregnancies and child marriages in Zambia.





“As NGOCC, we are deeply concerned by the Vice President’s remarks. While we acknowledge the importance of social protection programs like the Social Cash Transfer and Food for Work, it is irresponsible for a leader of her stature to make light of a serious issue,” said Ms. Katebe. “Such comments risk encouraging young girls and women to view pregnancy as a means to access government support, which goes against everything we have fought for.





The NGOCC pointed out that Zambia has made strides in tackling teenage pregnancies and promoting girls’ education, including the re-entry policy that allows girls to return to school after childbirth. However, the organization fears that Vice President Nalumango’s words could reverse these gains by feeding a dangerous narrative — that pregnancy is a path out of poverty.





“Leadership is about inspiring hope and offering real solutions,” Ms. Katebe added. “The Vice President’s statement sends the wrong message at a time when we are working hard to keep girls in school and push for economic empowerment beyond childbearing.”





The outrage comes amid growing economic struggles in Zambia, where rising costs of living have left many households grappling to make ends meet. Critics argue that the Vice President’s remarks reveal a deeper problem — the government’s failure to implement sustainable poverty alleviation strategies, forcing some leaders to resort to careless rhetoric instead of offering concrete solutions.





This is not the first time a senior political figure has been called out for undermining women’s dignity. In August 2024, Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) President Kelvin Fube Bwalya was condemned for making sexist remarks during his party’s manifesto launch, where he implied that women were merely tools for childbearing. The repeated pattern of such statements from national leaders has raised concerns about the lack of respect for women’s rights and the normalization of misogyny in the country’s political landscape.





As pressure mounts, the NGOCC has called on Vice President Nalumango to retract her statement and clarify her position on women’s empowerment. “We expect better from our leaders,” said Ms. Katebe. “The Vice President must publicly withdraw her remarks and reassure the nation that her government is committed to tackling poverty without compromising the dignity and rights of women and girls.”





The Zambian public now waits to see whether Vice President Nalumango will respond, as the debate over responsible leadership and gender equality continues to intensify.



February 26, 2025

©️ KUMWESU