By CIC Africa.



IMMIGRANTS TRYING TO GO TO EUROPE ARE DISCOVERED DEAD IN THE HASH ENVIRONMENT OF SAHARA DESSERT.





Sahara desert adventurers discovers déad corpse of some attempted Migrants in the Sahara desert 🏜️ 🏝️





They were out to cross the Sahara desert on their journey to Europe, but sadly, they couldn’t make it.



It’s suggested that the may have been exhausted and desperately thirsty, then met their untimely end.



Passport evidence proves alots their nationality to Niger Republique





African Report Files gathered, they may have been amateurs and unfamiliar to desert traveling.





May their souls rest in peace.



The tragedy of Africa