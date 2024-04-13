Immigration is major source of violent crime in United States – Trump

Donald Trump claims that illegal migrants are contributing to a surge in violent crimes in the US.He is talking about this to try to become president again. He has said these things before when he ran for president the first time. But research shows that immigrants are not more likely to commit crimes.

What is Trump talking about regarding immigrants and crime.

The ex-president, Donald Trump, is running against Joe Biden in the upcoming elections. He wants to make the borders stronger because he thinks immigrants illegally in the US are committing crimes.

Trump says that Biden’s rules are too lenient and he has called crimes committed by immigrants who are not allowed to be in the country as “Biden migrant crime. ”

Trump has used mean words to talk about immigrants who are in the US without permission. He called them “animals” when talking about crimes they are accused of. He also said they are “poisoning the blood of our country,” which some people criticized as being mean and sounding like what the Nazis used to say.

Recently, Trump and Republicans are looking at the case of Laken Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student from Georgia who was allegedly killed by someone from Venezuela who was in the country without permission.

The Republican National Committee made a website called “Biden Bloodbath” that shows stories about migrants in eight US states, including Arizona, Michigan, and Pennsylvania.

What did Biden do in response.

During his speech in March, Biden was stopped by Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is a Republican. She wanted Biden to talk about the murder.

Biden said that Riley was a innocent woman who was killed by someone who wasn’t supposed to be in the country. Then he asked how many people were killed by people who are in the country legally.

Biden admitted he made a mistake by using the word “illegal” to describe Riley’s accused killer. He said he should have used the word “undocumented” instead.

Biden’s head border official, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, said last week that he strongly disagrees with trying to make all migrants look bad because of the actions of one person.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier this month that strong language was being used to divide our country.