IMMIGRATION OFFICERS INJURED IN GEORGE COMPOUND ATTACK AS DEPARTMENT CONDEMNS OBSTRUCTION DURING CLEAN-UP OPERATION





THREE Immigration Officers were injured and a government vehicle damaged when a group of unruly residents violently confronted law enforcement officials during a clean-up operation in George Compound, Lusaka, on Friday, 11th July 2025.





The officers, under the Lusaka Regional Immigration Office, were in the process of apprehending a suspected prohibited immigrant when members of the public began demanding the release of the suspect and the situation quickly escalated as stones were hurled at officers, resulting in injuries and property damage.





Immigration Chief Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka says the George Compound incident formed part of a broader operation covering multiple Lusaka areas, including Comesa, Kanyama, Garden House, Garden Chilulu, Chamba Valley, and Mungwi Road.





He says A total of 45 suspected illegal immigrants comprising 29 Burundians, 13 Tanzanians, and 3 Congolese were apprehended after failing to present valid immigration documents.





The Department of Immigration has strongly condemned the attack in George Compound, emphasizing that any obstruction or assault on officers carrying out their lawful duties is a serious offence.





Meanwhile Kalomo Magistrate Court on Thursday, 9th July 2025, convicted 58-year-old Francois Sengimana Ngange, a Namibian-based Congolese refugee, for aiding and abetting illegal entry into Zambia.





He was fined K80,000 or, in default, sentenced to nine months of simple imprisonment.



Diamond TV