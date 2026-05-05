Imwe tu PF, voodoo politics won’t win you elections but real issues!- Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Ever since former President Edgar Lungu transitioned to the land of the dead, backward and cheap talk has taken centre stage in the PF camps accusing the UPND administration of attempting to access his remains for purposes of voodoo practices for whatever reasons!

What sort of warped reasoning is this? This is the lowest one would sink into the gutter! Surely, with the likes of David Livingstone traveling many miles to rescue our ancestors from primitivity, do we still hold the view witchcraft can perform wonders? If indeed it can, how come we still remain the most backward and impoverished race on earth? What earth shattering breakthroughs have we contributed to mankind to sort out conundrums as deadly diseases ((HIV/AIDS)) or even absolute poverty?

The other day, an entire former PF member of parliament, Jay Jay Banda was preaching to the whole world from his hiding abroad how UPND has been using witchcraft and satanism to improve its political fortunes. How did such a fellow even end up in Parliament……a thug who violently urinated into the mouth of a hapless journalist – Peter Sukwa?

From the look of things, it’s not a mere coincidence that PF members are so frenzied about witchcraft; they may be too deep into it. Isn’t Professor Nkandu Luo who was pursuing the agenda of introducing the school of witchcraft at UNZA?

During the days of PF in power, rumours were rife about wizards being brought in from Malawi to provide ‘chingilizani’ to heads of State House. And we believe we don’t have chicken memories to forget an incident whereby an SUV belonging to a cabinet minister in the previous administration was involved in an accident on its way to Congo to seek answers from witch doctors over colossal amounts of money that went missing from safe at his residence? We play too much in this country.

And to think that some of the people peddling such falsehoods and innuendos are the priests and the so-called most educated, is mind boggling. Tu PF, get real for once and for all…… voodoo won’t take you anywhere! During the time of UPND in opposition, you burnt calories referring to HH in the most deregatory terms – Satanist, Freemason and Witch, did the Zambians fall for it? When the day if reckoning came, they went ahead and ushered him in power overwhelmingly!

UPND is now cruising nice and smoothly on the political trajectory not because of anything else, but a President who is smart and educated little wonder why he has introduced free education from primary school upto the University level. Please let’s take advantage of this policy and encourage our children and relatives to go to school so as to liberate them from the witchcraft mentality.

Prince Bill M. Kaping’a

Political/Social Analyst

Zambezi