IN 1995, ROTHSCHILD WHEN GIVING TECHNICAL ADVISE SAID THE LIFESPAN OF ALL MINES IN ZAMBIA WILL END BY 2015-2020, THEY ARE BACK AGAIN

Rothschild Carnage Reloaded

By Ngobola Cengelo Muyembe

Let us go back in time and look at what happened during the privatization of our mines. Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines (ZCCM) was sold in 1998 for a total price of US$627million, which was divided into 7 sections which included, the Konkola Copper mine was $25million, Kansanshi Mine was $28million, Luanshya mine was $35million, Chibuluma mine was $20million and others.

Some Rothschild experts told lies at the time that the life of the mine was only 20 years but 25 years down the line, some very bad Zambians were duped of $1.1Billion worth of copper over the same mine to people that bought it for half the price!

24 years ago, the price of our copper had dropped from $2,300/ton in 1997 to about $1,500/ton in 1998 and remained at that level till 2003. These same experts told lies that the Government of Zambia was subsidizing the mines by approximately $ 1 million per day and that this was too expensive to run the mines just so that they could justify the looting.

No one ever did an operation audit independent of these people that were prospecting to buy the mines to verify these figures, but the alarm caused by their reports was enough for those tasked to sell the mines to get into overdrive with the sale. They scorched the Earth with their lies.

The carnage caused in the mines and the subsequent destruction of our assets that came with it was caused by NM Rothschild & Sons and Clifford Chance because it was their ZCCM Privatization Plan that was used to destroy the Copperbelt.

So, it was shocking to learn that ZCCM-IH which was seeking a financial adviser to restructure Mopani and help find a new external investor for the mining complex, settled for the same people that gave us wrong advice.

These are the same people whose report in 1998 told you that the mine was worthless and in 25 years (2023) the copper will be finished, now they have to come back and will give us Paid advice over a mine we have already lost $1.1 billion to their thieving relatives at Glencore, that we can make money up to 2030?

What is going on here?

#i_wish_i_had_more_time_to_write