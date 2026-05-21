IN 2013, CHINA PASSED A LAW SAYING ADULT CHILDREN MUST VISIT THEIR ELDERLY PARENTS.



MOST PEOPLE LAUGHED AT IT.



12 YEARS LATER — CHINA IS MAKING IT STRONGER.



AND THE REASON WHY TELLS YOU EVERYTHING ABOUT WHERE THE WORLD IS HEADING.





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July 1, 2013.



China’s National People’s Congress amended the Elderly Rights Law.



The new clause: adult children must visit their parents “often.”





Parents could take children to court if they felt neglected. Employers must allow workers time off to visit aging parents.



The reaction was immediate. 8 million people commented on Weibo overnight.



“A country actually legislates respecting its parents?”



“This is simply an insult to the nation.”



The law was mocked globally as unenforceable — it never defined what “often” meant, set no specific frequency, and outlined no clear penalties.



And for years, it largely wasn’t enforced.



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Fast forward to 2025.



China’s Vice Minister of Civil Affairs stood at a press conference in Beijing in January 2025 and said something significant.



China is ramping up efforts to improve its elderly care system to address the challenges of a rapidly aging population, with over 21 percent of Chinese citizens now aged 60 or older.





The country released high-profile guidelines aimed at deepening elderly care reforms…with a target of having comprehensive systems in place before 2035.



This time — it is not symbolic.





In 2024, the central government allocated 300 million yuan to support elderly meal assistance programs nationwide, set up 358,000 in-home care beds, and established 404,000 elderly care institutions.





For 2025 — the Ministry of Civil Affairs is introducing policies to promote greater social participation among the elderly and protect their legal rights.



Infrastructure. Funding. Enforcement mechanisms.





A national three-tier care network at county, township, and village levels.



The 2013 law had good intentions and no teeth.



The 2025 framework has both.



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Here is why this matters beyond China.



By approximately 2035, the number of people aged 60 or above in China will exceed 400 million — accounting for more than 30 percent of the total population.





China’s average life expectancy has already reached 78.6 years.



400 million elderly people. In one country. In nine years.



That is more than the entire population of the United States.





The demographic challenge China is trying to legislate its way through is not unique to China.



Japan. South Korea. Italy. Germany. Spain.



Every developed economy on earth faces the same curve, fewer young workers, more elderly dependents, pension systems designed for a world that no longer exists.



China is simply the country being most aggressive in trying to solve it, because the scale of its challenge is the largest.



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Here is what I find genuinely hopeful in this story.



A government acknowledging a problem is the first step to addressing it.



China is investing. Building infrastructure. Funding meal programs. Training care workers. Creating legal frameworks with real enforcement.





Is it enough? Probably not yet.



Is it a start? Absolutely.



400 million elderly people deserve more than a vaguely worded law that eight million people mocked on social media.



12 years later — China is finally building something real.

ANy Robert Kiyosaki