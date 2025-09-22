IN DEFENCE OF PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA AND THE INTEGRITY OF OUR INSTITUTIONS



The strength of any democracy lies in the consistency and integrity of those who claim to defend it. Unfortunately, in Zambia’s recent political discourse, we continue to witness individuals who speak loudly about constitutionalism and governance, but whose own conduct betrays opportunism and inconsistency.





Two such individuals are Mr. John Sangwa, SC, and Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba. Their recent attempt to discredit the judicial reforms and judge recruitment process under President Hakainde Hichilema’s administration is not just misleading, but also dangerous to the credibility of our democratic institutions.





The Double Standard of John Sangwa



Zambians remember very clearly how Mr. Sangwa, a respected lawyer, once stood firmly against President Edgar Lungu’s unconstitutional third-term bid. At that time, he passionately argued that the Constitution did not allow it. His position earned him praise from many citizens who believed he was acting in defence of the law.





Yet, in a shocking turnaround, the same Sangwa later softened his stance, suggesting that Lungu could still run despite the legal clarity of the matter. This contradiction exposed the weakness of his position. Was he truly defending the Constitution, or was he adjusting his argument to suit hidden interests?





Today, Sangwa has once again emerged not to strengthen legal discourse, but to weaken public confidence in the judiciary by attacking the ongoing reforms. His timing and selective interventions raise serious questions:





Why does Sangwa only speak loudly when it suits his personal or political agenda?



Why does he ignore progress in judicial independence under the New Dawn government, yet exaggerates issues to create controversy?





Why does he seem more preoccupied with positioning himself politically, rather than offering consistent, principled legal guidance?





For someone who brands himself as a constitutional lawyer, Sangwa’s record shows inconsistency, political convenience, and a worrying lack of integrity. Integrity is not about speaking when it benefits you. It is about consistency, courage, and fairness. On all these measures, Sangwa has fallen short.





The Opportunism of Emmanuel Mwamba



Equally troubling is Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba’s continued role as a megaphone for negative propaganda. He eagerly publishes Sangwa’s contradictions, hoping to stir public anger against President Hichilema. But the Zambian people must ask: what solutions has Mr. Mwamba ever provided for the problems he criticizes?





Mwamba claims to love Zambia, yet he remains in self-imposed exile instead of standing with the people he claims to represent. Is this the behavior of a patriot, or of someone who thrives on stirring division from a safe distance?





When Zambia needed bold reforms, Mwamba offered none. When Zambia needed solutions to debt, joblessness, and corruption, Mwamba was silent. Yet today, he claims moral authority to criticize those who are actively rebuilding the nation. It is clear that his motivation is not love for the nation, but hatred for the President.





President Hichilema’s Record Speaks Louder than Their Criticism



While Sangwa and Mwamba play politics with the judiciary and governance, President Hakainde Hichilema has been delivering results:





Judicial reforms are strengthening independence, transparency, and credibility of the courts.



Economic growth has rebounded from -2.7% under PF to nearly 6% today.





Over 60,000 jobs have been created in education, health, and defense through mass recruitment.



Free education has brought back 2.5 million children to school.





Debt restructuring has restored Zambia’s credibility in the eyes of the global community.



Peace and stability have been safeguarded, ensuring investor confidence and community development.





Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has increased from K1.6 million to K36.1 million, empowering communities like never before.



These achievements demonstrate a leadership that is consistent, hardworking, and focused on solutions not excuses.





The Real Question: Who Can Zambians Trust?



As citizens, we must now ask ourselves: Who truly deserves our trust? The President who works tirelessly to stabilize the nation, or those whose words change depending on their personal interests?





Mr. Sangwa’s inconsistency and Mr. Mwamba’s opportunism do not serve Zambia. They only serve their bitterness. True patriotism is about solutions, not attacks. True leadership is about building, not tearing down.





President Hakainde Hichilema has shown, time and again, that he is committed to the rule of law, institutional integrity, and national progress. No amount of noise from opportunists can erase the reality of his achievements.



