In Response to Remarks Attributed to Mr. Davies Mwila in News Diggers- KBF

OFFICIAL STATEMENT BY KELVIN FUBE BWALYA (KBF),



PRESIDENT – ZAMBIA MUST PROSPER (ZMP)



_In Response to Remarks Attributed to Mr. Davies Mwila in News Diggers,Published on 4 December_





I have taken note of the assertions made by Mr. Davies Mwila in the News Diggers publication of 4 December, headlined *“PF Is Dead.”* In that article, Mr. Mwila alleges that I “ganged up” with the United Party for National Development (UPND) to remove the Patriotic Front (PF) from power. Such claims are not only historically inaccurate but deliberately misleading.





For the avoidance of doubt, *my engagement with the UPND in 2021 was a direct consequence of my expulsion from the Patriotic Front* an expulsion orchestrated and championed by Mr. Mwila himself, together with several senior officials at the time. When I strongly Opposed to the third term Bid by our Late 6th Republican President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu and they are the same people that Mislead Him, precipitating the political fallout we witnessed. To now feign innocence is an affront to collective memory and an insult to the intelligence of the Zambian people.





Once expelled, what exactly did Mr. Mwila expect of me, return to a party that had formally and publicly disowned me? Leadership demands honesty, moral courage, and accountability. It is therefore regrettable that instead of confronting the consequences of their own decisions, some former PF leaders now seek to drag my name into political mud in a futile attempt to rewrite history.





The ongoing leadership paralysis within the PF has not only destabilised the party but has brought it to the brink of institutional collapse. The *death of the PF*, which Mr. Mwila now loudly proclaims, did not occur overnight; it is the direct result of years of internal mismanagement, factionalism, and a refusal by key leaders to accept responsibility for their actions.





My invitation to the PF to consider working with *Zambia Must Prosper* was made in good faith, as a constructive gesture aimed at providing a pathway out of their deep-seated leadership crisis. Whether they accept that hand of renewal is a matter for their conscience and political maturity. What is undeniable, however, is that *the PF, in its current fractured state, is unlikely to appear meaningfully on the 2026 ballot.*





As someone who grew within the PF family, and who had the honour to work with both the late 5th Republican President, *Mr. Michael Chilufya Sata*, and the late 6th Republican President, *Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu*, I feel a profound sense of obligation to rescue the movement from its own engineered decline. But the cracks within the party are now *structural* too deep to be repaired by nostalgia or denial. The Zambian people are demanding for credible leadership, and *I intend to provide exactly that*.





Zambia Must Prosper will not participate in politics of sycophancy, insults, or unproductive theatrics. Our focus is on offering tangible, evidence-based solutions to the challenges facing our nation. The country requires leaders who confront reality not those who cling to failed strategies while pretending innocence.





To Mr. Mwila, my simple counsel is this: own your mistakes, acknowledge the consequences, and correct them while time still allows.





I remain committed to advancing principled, ethical, and visionary leadership through Zambia Must Prosper. The future of our nation demands nothing less.



Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF)

President – Zambia Must Prosper