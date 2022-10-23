Independence message from Gilbert Liswaniso!

Zambia is Independent and a Great Foundation for Economic Liberation is being laid; let’s all celebrate 58 years of freedom.

As the country sets in motion to toast to 58 years of Independence, we reflect on the great things our Republic has achieved.

Our forefathers, whose torch bearer was Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, secured us freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, and association, among others. We as youths immensely appreciate their sacrifice. We know, this did come at a price. Many died. Man lost families and many went to jail so we could enjoy this freedom. We thank them.

It feels good to celebrate this year’s Independence under a new President, a President who has led his team in liberating institutions of democratic governance. A President who has restored the rule of law that previously lost meaning.

Most importantly, it is of great value to mention that, as we celebrate this year’s Independence Day, we have a President in Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, who is concerned about young people who for a long time had been neglected and excluded from actively participating in the emancipation of their lives from the jaws of economic slavery.

Our people know that, handouts that were a common feature previously, were a recipe for economic slavery. Those with money never wanted to give the youths long lasting economic solutions.

They only gave youths money when they wanted to use them for wrong things. The young people were given peanuts so they could go back to their masters for more handouts. This President has said no to ka samfin. He has empowered the young people. The young people are now in charge.

The young people are no longer duped with statements of them being future leaders or leaders of tomorrow. Under this President, young people are leaders of today.

President Hakainde Hichilema has gone beyond brought and brought in a different trajectory. Young people are beginning to own industries. The young people are beginning to own cooperatives. The economy is now beginning to be controlled by young people. The poor are now part of economic activities.

Through an increased and robust constituency development fund, we’re seeing young people owning the wheels of the economy. Young people are being employed without looking at their names. They’re getting jobs provided they qualify and are Zambians. Many thanks to His Excellency, Mr. President Hakainde Hichilema who has taken economic emancipation, as a serious endeavour and to a whole new level.

Going by the above, I urge all young people, to continue rallying behind this President. I urge all structures of our party to encourage all young people to turn out in numbers and celebrate this year’s Independence Day, it is a unique celebration, a totally new celebration.

As young people, we are celebrating this Independence Day in a new way because of the economic emancipation foundation that Mr. President, Hakainde Hichilema has put in place. Let’s all celebrate.

Gilbert Liswaniso

UPND National Youth Chairman

NMC Member.