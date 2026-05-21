INDEPENDENT CANDIDATES IN KASAMA SO FAR HAVE OVERSHADOWED PF AND UPND………BUT UPND SAYS WAIT A MINUTE ________________

Independent candidates Keegan mwape and Christopher sisunga have so far immensely overshadowed

the vibe of long time rivals pf (TONSE ALLIANCE) and UPND from the time filing of nominations started.

A physical check yesterday by the reporter around Town center and surrounding areas found only independent candidates competing in terms of numbers hooting and honking around town CBD completely down playing the presence of the ruling upnd and pf tonse.

When chomba chipili of tonse alliance went to file his nominations at civic center , the mood among his handful of supporters lacked that electric vibe the pf is long known for. Earlier it was widely known that THANDIZAN MBEWE was the one adopted to file in Kasama but the decision was overturned at the last minute.

Meanwhile, sources in upnd told the reporter that there’s an hunt for a candidate to replace Joseph MUBANGA whose candidature has met massive rejection in the constituency.

“We can’t risky going into crucial elections with someone not popular”. The source said .

The reporter will keep monitoring all breaking news and events.

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