INDEPENDENT MPs LOSE SEATS IMMEDIATELY AFTER JOINING PARTIES, DPP PRESIDENT TELLS SPEAKER

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) president, Antonio Mourinho Mwanza, has urged the Speaker of the National Assembly to enforce constitutional provisions requiring independent Members of Parliament (MPs) to vacate their seats upon joining political parties.

Addressing the Speaker in a statement, Mr. Mwanza cited Article 72(g) of the Constitution of Zambia, which stipulates that a member of the National Assembly shall vacate their seat if, having been elected as an independent candidate, they subsequently join a political party.

Mr. Mwanza explained that the provision leaves no room for discretion or delay, stressing that the loss of a parliamentary seat is immediate once an independent MP joins a political organisation.

He emphasized that the process does not require further review, committee action, or interpretation by the Speaker.

The DPP leader questioned why the Speaker had not yet acted in line with the Constitution, arguing that the law was explicit and self-executing.

He maintained that any hesitation to enforce the provision undermines constitutional authority and parliamentary integrity.

According to Mr. Mwanza, the Constitution is clear that such a transition automatically disqualifies the affected MP from holding office, and therefore requires prompt enforcement without procedural delays.

He called on the Speaker to uphold the Constitution and ensure that its provisions are applied consistently and without exception.