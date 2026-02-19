India Seizes Three Iranian-Linked Oil Tankers Amid U.S. Sanctions Enforcement



Indian authorities have intercepted and seized three oil tankers allegedly linked to Iran and sanctioned by the United States.

The vessels were detained about 100 nautical miles west of Mumbai and escorted to port for investigation. Officials say the tankers were involved in suspicious ship-to-ship transfers intended to mask the origin of the oil.





Surveillance across India’s maritime zone has intensified, with dozens of ships and aircraft deployed to monitor shipping activity. Iran’s National Iranian Oil Company denies any connection to the seized vessels





The operation underscores strengthening U.S.-India cooperation and the growing enforcement of sanctions on Iran, signaling a tougher stance on global oil smuggling networks