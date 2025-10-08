Indian lawyer throws his shoe at judge

An Indian lawyer threw a shoe at the country’s Chief Justice BR Gavai in anger over remarks the judge made about a Hindu god.

Rakesh Kishore launched his attack on Monday, October 6, during a court proceeding in Delhi.

Three lawyers present in the courtroom confirmed to the BBC that a shoe had been hurled at the judge, with one saying it “brushed against the chief justice and [another] justice… and fell behind them”.

Mr Kishore was heard saying “India won’t tolerate insult to Sanatan Dharma [Hinduism]”, as he was led away from the courtroom by security officials. He was later suspended from practice.

Advocate Ravi Shanker Jha, a lawyer who was in the courtroom during the incident, told the BBC that Mr Kishore “threw his shoe, and raised his hand to indicate that he had thrown the shoe”.

“After he was apprehended by the courtroom security, the chief justice told the lawyers to continue their arguments and not get distracted,” Mr Jha added.

Chief Justice Gavai remained calm all the time, Anas Tanwir, another lawyer who was in the courtroom, told the BBC.

The chief justice has not publicly commented on the issue. Indian authorities later said no charges would be filed against Mr Kishore.

Rajesh Kishore said he does not regret what he did and accused the Chief Justice of mocking Sanatan Dharma.

“I did not do it; God did. The Chief Justice of India mocked Sanatan Dharma. This was the Almighty’s order, a reaction to an action,” he said.

This comes after the Chief Justice of India drew sharp criticism on social media over his remark on Lord Vishnu. Refusing to entertain a public interest litigation seeking judicial intervention for the reconstruction of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu in Khajuraho, the Chief Justice reportedly said, “This is purely publicity interest litigation… Go and ask the deity himself to do something.”

The comments sparked controversy, with some accusing him of mocking Hindu beliefs.

Justice Gavai later took note of the criticism, saying he respects “all religions”, the Press Trust of India reported.

“He not only refused to accept the prayer, but made fun of the Lord Vishnu,” Mr Kishore told The Print.

Speaking hours after throwing the shoe, Mr Kishore also said he had “not been able to sleep since 16 September” when Justice Gavai made the remarks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the shoe attack “utterly condemnable”.