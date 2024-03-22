India’s capital Delhi becomes most polluted city in the world 

Delhi has been named the most polluted capital city in the world for 2023. India, along with the rest of South Asia, is still dealing with smog and poisonous air.

A study by a group called IQAir found that nine out of the top 10 most polluted cities in the world are in India.

Delhi is the third dirtiest city and the dirtiest capital. The air there has a lot of tiny particles that can be harmful, with an average of 102. 1 micrograms per cubic meter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that countries try to keep the average PM2.5 concentration at 5 micrograms per cubic meter.

Breathing in dirty air with particle pollution can make you sick with asthma, cancer, lung disease, strokes, and other health problems. It also says that PM2. 5 can stick to the lungs and get into the blood more easily.

Delhi has bad air all year, but it’s especially bad in winter. Last year, schools and colleges were closed for a few days because the air was not safe to breathe.

In November, New Delhi put limits on the amount of cars on the road to reduce air pollution. But after a few days, pollution covered cities in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Some businesses and schools had to shut down in certain areas.

Reporting from Delhi, the news reporter from Sky News, Neville Lazarus, said on Thursday that pollution is spreading like a disease in the city. Activists have claimed that pollution is the fifth biggest cause of death in India.

He said that a report from the British Medical Journal found that every year in India, 2. 18 million people die because of air pollution.

The numbers are really big. About 30,000 people die in a year due to air pollution. In Delhi, 80 people die every day because of air pollution.

This is a big problem that is hurting the economy. Families are spending almost 4% of their money on healthcare for illnesses caused by air pollution. One sickness makes them very poor.

“But what worries me in this report is that we have noticed air pollution coming from smaller cities in Tier Two, like the unimportant city of Begusarai in the northern state. ”

IQAir’s report said that Begusarai, a city in the Indian state of Bihar, has the worst pollution in the world. The air there has an average annual PM2. 5 concentration of 118. 9 Î¼g/mÂ³

In Pakistan, Lahore had the fifth highest air pollution with an average of 99. 5Î¼g/mÂ³

Bangladesh is the most polluted country.

The report says that Bangladesh has the most pollution in the world, with an annual PM2. 5 concentration of 79. 9Î¼g/mÂ³

Pakistan is the second most polluted country in the world, with India being the third and Tajikistan being the fourth. This makes the South Asia region the most polluted in the world.

IQAir said that only seven countries followed the WHO’s yearly PM2. 5 rule. These countries are Australia, New Zealand, Estonia, Iceland, Grenada, Mauritius, and Finland.

The information in the report comes from over 30,000 stations around the world that measure air quality. These stations are located in 134 different places.