INDONESIA SAYS ITS REVIEWING THE BOARD OF PEACE SEAT FOLLOWING IRAN WAR LAUNCHED BY AMERICA WHO SHOULD CHAIR THE PEACE CONVERSATION.





Following the recent report that Israel and the US launch strikes on Iran as President Donald Trump announces ‘major combat operations in Iran despite the ongoing indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran in an effort to ensure that Iran did not obtained a nuclear weapon, Indonesia has suspended all discussions on the Board of Peace initiative launched by US President Donald Trump, citing the escalating military conflict in the Middle East as a direct factor





According to a report made available to CIC Asia Desk English on Saturday, 7 March, 2026, the Foreign Minister of Indonesia, Sugiono announced that Indonesia has suspended all discussions on the Board of Peace initiative launched by US President Donald Trump, explaining that international attention has shifted toward the consequences of the war involving Iran.





He also underscored that escalation had directly affected the foreign policy priorities of countries involved in the initiative, noting that international attention had shifted toward the consequences of the conflict involving Iran.





The Foreign Minister also added that Indonesia would carry out intensive consultations with partners in the Gulf region, suggesting that the Indonesian Government is not withdrawing from regional engagement, but rather recalibrating its approach to focus on the immediate crisis caused by the very country that is supposed to be chairing on peace.





It was gathered that the decision of the Government of Indonesia through its Foreign Minister to suspend participation comes as the US-Israeli campaign against the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the leadership of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei that has killed over 1,000 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of school girls.





Meanwhile, Iranian retaliatory strikes have targeted US bases across the Gulf, especially in the Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar among other countries in the Middle East.



