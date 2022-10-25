INFIGHTING,DC WANTS UPND CHITAMBO DISTRICT CHAIRPERSON ARRESTED

CHITAMBO DISTRICT COMMISSIONER, DESERVES INVESTINGATION, OVER ABUSE OF AUTHORITY OF OFFICE, BY STATE INVESTIGATIVE WINGS.

By Staffer – CHITAMBO TIMES

UPND Chitambo District Commissioner Pastor Evans Chola, has been repeatedly cited for a habitual tendency of; using the state police and government resources, to pursue, muzzle and perhaps indict any potential individuals or party officials in the ruling party, who seem to hold dissenting voices or opposed to his way of administration.

In a latest development, UPND newly appointed Chitambo District Chairman Mr Paul Ndaibamba, has become the latest victim of what seems like, an autocratic habit by the District Commissioner, to silence leaders, party members and even civil servants in the district, barely two weeks of the UPND Chairman being appointed chairman on 5th October 2022.

In a telephone interview with our reliable sources, Mr Paul Ndaibamba (48), has reported that he fell prey last Friday on 21st October 2022, when his residential home was visited by Five (5) police officers from Serenje Zambia Police command to deliver a summon or police call out, demanding for his appearance at Serenje Police Command, on Tuesday 25th October 2022. At the same time, his son Paul Kababa (22) to whom the police officers purported as the owner of the summon but was not available, as he was attending a funeral service in Serenje on the material day, a fresh accusation of insulting the District Commissioner, sometime last month in Gibson area of Lulimala ward, also came up.

”We have been reliably furnished with the information that, the Chitambo District Commissioner, sanctioned and instructed the police, using government resources, to deliver the summon and the content of the summon, was “Asking Mr Ndaibamba to report or avail himself and help in the ongoing investigations with very vague message, creating anxiety and leaving the chairman to panic””, our source disclosed.

What even makes more interesting reading is that, such summons are not happening for the first time in Chitambo District. Therefore, Chitambo Times has taken keen interest in this particular matter, as history seems to be repeating itself. The first victim to these police intimidations, interrogations and even unlawful detentions, was an employee of a named manganese mine in Nakatambo Ward of Chitambo, who was arrested, bundled in a police vehicle and arrested like a common petty thief, on tramped charges, by simply overstepping his bounds or threatening the DC’s interest. Were Chitambo DC’s interest is threatened, he is not afraid and willing to go to greater lengths and depths, to imprison just anybody. As though that is not enough, Chief Chitambo (V) of the Lala speaking people was also incarcerated and locked up in police custody, Six months after UPND formed government under the instructions of Pastor Evans Chola.

Our greatest concern and interest in this circus is that, how in the world, can a District Commissioner, reduce himself to be pursuing personal vendettas using state machinery and resources, at the expense of the same taxpayers, to settle scores with them?? Is this the New Dawn kind of administration that people voted for? Are we made to believe that, the District Commissioner a direct interface of state house with the electorate, is doing this with the full blessing of President Hakainde Hichilema? If not, then we are interested to see and actually invite the Anti-Corruption Commission and other investigative wings, to pursue Pastor Chola, before TARNISHING THE IMAGE OF THE PRESIDENT. Otherwise silence over this matter, will be taken as, it has the full blessing of state house.

Other independent members of the community and the civil servants within Chitambo District, have also expressed great disappointment and dissatisfaction, with the attitude of the District Commissioner, as he has been conducting himself in a very unprofessional manner.

However, we shall give you more updates today, as the UPND Chitambo District Chairman appears before the police, in obedience and response to the statutory police call out.