INFORMATION MINISTER HIGHLIGHTS MEDIA’S ROLE IN CLIMATE CHANGE AWARENESS





LUSAKA – Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa has emphasized the pivotal role his ministry plays in raising public awareness on climate change and promoting adaptation strategies across the country.





Speaking during a live broadcast on ZAMCOM Radio at the ongoing Agricultural and Commercial Show in Lusaka, Mr. Mweetwa said effective communication is a critical component of the government’s broader efforts to address climate-related challenges.





“Our ministry is central to disseminating information that helps citizens understand and respond to the impacts of climate change, by informing the public, we are equipping them to build resilience and make informed decisions,” Mr. Mweetwa said.





He noted that the Ministry has been instrumental in driving nationwide climate awareness campaigns, adding that accurate and accessible information is essential for fostering community-level action.





Mr. Mweetwa also urged media houses to adopt sustainable practices by investing in alternative energy sources to ensure operational continuity during power disruptions.





He cited the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC)’s installation of solar mini-grids for its communication towers as a progressive example of green energy adoption in the media sector.





Following the radio programme, the Minister toured exhibition stands for TopStar, the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS), and ZNBC, where he commended the institutions for their contributions to national development and media innovation.



Source and photo credit: ZANIS