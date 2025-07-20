‎INFRASTRUCTURE MINISTER ELECTED AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF SHAF IN ALGERIA





MINISTER of Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development Charles Milupi has been elected Vice Chairman of the 44th Shelter Afrique Annual General Meeting Bureau, in Algeria.



This achievement marks a significant milestone for Zambia, recognizing its growing influence in African housing and real estate development.





Principle public relations officer Francesca Banda explained that this appointment is a testament of Mr Milupi’s exceptional leadership and Zambia’s unwavering commitment to affordable housing and urban development.





She says this will play a key role in shaping SHAF’s governance and strategic direction, positioning Zambia for increased access to affordable housing finance, and increasing the sector’s positive impact on employment creation and economic growth in Zambia.





She adds that this will help increase access to affordable housing finance to all players in the housing value chain through issuance of Local Currency Bonds and other initiatives.



M&D