Injunction against in the Patriotic Front is a clear abuse of Court Process



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



Following an uproar and strong accusations by key stakeholders such as the Church and others, that the Judiciary was participating in a State House political scheme to destroy the Patriotic Front and Democracy, the Chief Justice Mumba Malila directed that all PF matters must be expedited and resolved.



To this effect, all matters currently before court were allocated to Justice Mrs. Justice Conceptor Chinyanwa Zulu.





Hence the matters for Miles Sampa, Brian Mundubile, Raphael Nakacinda, Robert Chabinga and Morgan Ngona were all before her for determination and resolution.





So for Chabinga and his lawyers to defy this administrative directive and shop for a forum in Kabwe, is an act of lawlessness and utter abuse of court process.





It is imperative that the Chief Justice ensures that his judges adhere to his directives so that the integrity of the Judiciary is restored and that it is not seen to participate in political schemes designed to destroy Democracy but rises to become a sanctuary and fountain of fairness, equity, righteousness, integrity, and impartiality.