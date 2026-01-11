INNOCENT KALIMANSHI APOLIGISES TO YOUTHS, DEFECTS TO UPND

KALIMANSHI APOLIGISES TO YOUTHS, DEFECTS TO UPND



Innocent Kalimashi has apologised to youths across the country for any wrongdoing, calling for unity and national development.





Speaking during his defection to the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Ward 2 of Chawama Constituency, Kalimashi said it was important to reconcile with those he may have wronged in the past.

He urged Zambians, particularly the youth, to rally behind President Hakainde Hichilema, whom he praised for demonstrating strong leadership by curbing political violence and redirecting young people towards productive livelihoods.





Kalimashi told youth leaders that joining the UPND signifies readiness to work with party leadership and commitment to discipline and adherence to the party’s vision.





Meanwhile, UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda welcomed over 3,000 defectors into the party and encouraged members to keep their doors open to individuals from other political parties who wish to join.



G. Liswaniso