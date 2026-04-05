BREAKING: Inside the Dramatic 48-Hour Rescue Deep in Iran



Both crew members of the downed F-15E Strike Eagle have now been safely recovered and are out of Iranian territory.





Here’s what unfolded:



After the jet was struck Thursday night, both the pilot and weapons systems officer (WSO) ejected. The pilot was recovered quickly, but the WSO remained behind enemy lines.





Relying on SERE training (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, Escape), the WSO evaded capture for 48 hours—moving away from the crash site, taking cover on elevated terrain, and eventually activating an emergency beacon.





Iranian forces launched an aggressive manhunt, reportedly offering a reward for his capture.



The rescue mission that followed was extensive and high-risk:

• U.S. forces engaged in a fierce firefight with Iranian units

• Two U.S. helicopters were hit, with crew members injured

• An A-10 Warthog providing suppressive cover crashed in Kuwait

• Multiple aircraft were destroyed during the operation





Despite sustaining significant injuries, the WSO was successfully extracted and is now safe.





Officials describe the mission as the most complex combat search-and-rescue operation of the war. U.S. special operations forces penetrated deep into Iranian territory, fought their way to the survivor, and executed a contested extraction under fire.





The Pentagon has withheld additional details, citing operational sensitivity.



Source: Fox News

A tweet from Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin: “According to a senior administration official:





Prior to locating the WSO (Weapons System Officer) and the US military’s daring rescue, the CIA first launched a deception campaign spreading word inside Iran that U.S. forces had already found him and were moving him on the ground for exfiltration out of the country.





While the Iranians were confused and uncertain of what was happening, the Agency used its unique, exquisite capabilities to search for — and find — the American airman. This was the ultimate “needle in a haystack,” but in this case it was a brave American soul inside a mountain crevice, invisible but for CIA’s capabilities.





The CIA immediately shared the WSO’s exact location with the Pentagon and The White House.





The President ordered an immediate rescue mission, which CENTCOM executed with boldness and precision, with CIA continuing to provide real time information.”



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