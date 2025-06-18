INSIDE THE EDGAR LUNGU’S FAMILY  – QUESTIONS THEY ARE ASKING THAT TRIGGERED A HARD DECISION

By KBN TV

EDITORIAL INSIGHT – INSIDE THE ECL’S FAMILY – QUESTIONS THEY ARE ASKING THAT TRIGGERED A HARD DECISION





As the plane was getting ready to repatriate the remains of the former Head of State Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the South African Defence Forces were on hand to perform full military honours, the nation was shattered by the unexpected news that the family won’t bring the body today because “Government had subverted the funeral agreement.”





A few phone calls reveals the rationale that informed the Lungu family to make such a hard decision at such a crucial moment.





The family claims they are disturbed with information that only 20 slots have been reserved for family members to be accredited to access the airport grounds.





They’re asking if family members, his friends, close associates and party supporters won’t be at the airport to receive the remains, then who will do the honours?





The discomfort has been heightened when compared to similar past events involving the home coming of the remains for the late Levy Mwanawasa, Michael Sata, Chipolopolo fallen heroes of 1993, whose remains were received at the airport by multitudes without any restrictions regarding access to the airport.





This departure from the norm has troubled the family.



Then came the most difficult detail sneaked into the official programme for the body to be taken to a designated area within the airport for a Church service!





This was eye popping, Church service at the airport? Who is the presiding Bishop? who will be in attendance? what format will the this Church service take?





These are the questions running in the minds of family members who have not been availed with any such detail or consulted about the same.





The family still stands by its demand for President Hakainde Hichilema to take a low profile, but were taken aback after the released official programme indicated he would be the first to do body viewing.





They claim Government never consulted or involved them in drafting the final funeral programme.





Another concern with family members is that as at 18:00hrs last evening, no one from Cabinet office had been to the Chifwema funeral house to debrief the mourners about funeral arrangements except service men who were deployed to prepare the site.





Inside the UPND, this development is being seen as a serious snub that has embarrassed the Government with some party loyalists urging authorities to effect a mass crackdown on ECL family members and PF party sympathisers.