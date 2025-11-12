 CONTEXT | Inside the PF Convention: Who Votes, Who Divides, and What Comes Next



The Patriotic Front is heading toward its most decisive convention since 2014. The outcome will shape both its survival and Zambia’s political balance heading into 2026. UNDER the excitement, the contest is being shaped by structures, money, and growing online divisions.





Who Votes



Voting at a PF convention is done by accredited delegates drawn from ward, constituency, district, provincial, and national party organs. The party constitution recognises the General Conference as its highest authority, composed of thousands of delegates who represent the grassroots. Previous conventions have seen anywhere from 2,000 to 8,000 votes cast, depending on funding and logistics. Each province sends a proportionate number of delegates, with Copperbelt, Lusaka, and Luapula typically contributing the largest blocs. The delegates elect the party president, vice presidents, secretary general, and other senior officials.





The Two-Horse Race



As of this week, all major indicators point to Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu as the only viable contenders. Mundubile has consolidated support from MPs, provincial leaders, and Luapula–Muchinga structures. His campaign depends on delegate arithmetic, not crowds. Makebi’s bid is powered by Lungu-era financiers and cadres nostalgic for old power structures. He speaks to emotions; Mundubile speaks to systems.





Online Divisions and Propaganda



PF’s internal digital space has turned into a battleground. Pro-PF tabloids and social-media pages are openly split. Some promote Mundubile as the “serious candidate” capable of stabilising the party; others amplify Makebi’s imagery and Lungu symbolism. Online comments reveal increasing hostility between the two camps, with accusations of betrayal, tribal bias, and disloyalty to the late Edgar Lungu’s legacy. The language mirrors 2014’s factional wars that preceded the Lungu-Miles Sampa standoff.





Factional Media Strategy



Each side has cultivated its own information outlets. Mundubile’s supporters dominate structured commentary on official party pages and WhatsApp groups linked to MPs. Makebi’s base thrives on Facebook, where live streams and short emotional videos generate high engagement. The result is a digital echo chamber, with both camps mobilising voters and donors while quietly testing their propaganda reach ahead of the convention.





Delegate Dynamics



Based on party procedures, each province will hold caucuses to confirm its final delegate list. These lists often determine the outcome long before voting day. PF insiders say Luapula and Muchinga are locked behind Mundubile, while Eastern and parts of Lusaka lean toward Makebi. Copperbelt and Northern are split. Western, Southern, and North Western are mostly symbolic because their structures have thinned since PF left power.





The Institutional Crisis



Given Lubinda remains acting president but increasingly sidelined. Robert Chabinga still holds technical recognition at the Registrar of Societies, a factor that could become decisive if the losing faction challenges the convention in court. That risk of dual leadership remains high.





After the Convention



What happens next will depend on how defeat is managed. If Mundubile wins, Makebi’s faction may break away or remain in passive resistance. If Makebi wins, older party figures could withdraw support, and PF risks re-entering national politics as a populist, cadre-driven movement rather than a policy organisation. Either scenario could trigger a formal split unless senior figures negotiate a unity slate.





Why This Matters



The PF is still Zambia’s largest opposition party by numbers and reach. The tone and discipline of its convention will determine whether it remains a credible alternative or collapses into rival camps ahead of 2026. The structure may choose order; the base may choose emotion. Both cannot win at once.



