Insider tells of frantic Trump call after latest Epstein accusation

President Donald Trump called a friend within the last two days to vent about rumors that he ordered Jeffrey Epstein killed in his jail cell, his biographer said Saturday.

Michael Wolff, who wrote the Trump White House exposé “Fire and Fury,” said on the Daily Beast’s podcast that he’d spoken to the person who received the call.

“Yesterday, I had a conversation with someone who talks to Trump frequently. And this person had a conversation with Trump in the last 48—slightly, possibly more—hours, and it kind of gave me a chill,” Wolff said.

“So Trump called up this person and said, ‘They say I killed Epstein. I didn’t have Epstein killed,’ And then this person said, ‘Well, do you think he was killed?’ And then Trump said, ‘A lot of people wanted him dead.’”

Many conspiracy theorists believe that Epstein, who committed suicide in his cell before his trial for multiple sex crimes including trafficking underage girls, was deliberately killed.

It ties into the belief that Epstein had information that would link many powerful people to his sick antics.

Last month, Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi sparked outrage among his MAGA base when she announced that Epstein did die of suicide and that he left behind no files identifying associates.