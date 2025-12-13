 Instagram model Mary Magdalene found de@d in Thailand after falling from 9th floor hotel Balcony

A surgery-addicted social media star known as ‘Mary Magdalene’ has been found de@d in Thailand.

The 33-year-old, whose real name was Denise Ivonne Jarvis Gongora, d!ed after falling from the ninth-floor balcony of the Patong Tower high-rise condominium just hours after checking in on Tuesday afternoon, December 9, for a one-night stay, the Phuket News reported this week.

The Mexican-Canadian model’s body was discovered by hotel staff in the parking area of the hotel after 1:30 pm, according to Police Capt. Channarong Prakongkuea of Patong Police Station.

Khaosod English reported that Mary’s body was transferred from Patong Hospital to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a full autopsy to determine the exact cause of de@th.

The Phuket News initially withheld her name from their reporting until her family had been informed.

Shortly before her death, Mary cryptically posted the closing scene from the 1998 film The Truman Show alongside a childhood photo of herself to social media.

In the scene, which she shared on one of her multiple Instagram accounts, Jim Carrey’s character Truman Burbank takes a bow and says, ‘And in case I don’t see ya, good afternoon, good evening and good night.’

She also changed the username of one of her other Instagram accounts to ‘MaryMagdaleneDied’.

Tributes to Mary have already poured in from her celebrity pals, including rapper Kreayshawn, RuPaul’s Drag Race star Plane Jane, and influencer Eden the Doll.

Her brother Ivan also shared a heartbreaking tribute to his sister on Thursday.

Posting a photo of himself and Mary at lunch in Mexico, Ivan wrote, ‘I wish I’d spent more getting to know you.’

He continued, ‘You are so funny and so creative, way more than I’ll ever be. I love you much more than words will ever say. You are my world. I wish things were different. Thank you for everything I love you sis.’

Mary boasted around half a million followers on social media thanks to her extreme plastic surgeries.

She became s£xually active and started doing drugs at the age of 12.

‘Twelve, thirteen were the wildest years of my life,’ she said on the No Jumper podcast.

‘I was doing lines of cocaine. I was going to school drunk in grade seven and eight.’

After going viral on the internet for her plastic surgeries, she monetized her online fame by joining OnlyFans.

‘Because of OnlyFans, I was able to stop dancing and escorting, which was making me depressed, so now I’m blessed enough to just live off that,’ she previously said.

Mary had her first boob job at age 21 in Mexico by a local dentist, which was botched.

Over the years, her surgeries have included brow lifts, fat transfers, liposuction on her face and body, multiple nose and boob jobs, veneers, cat-eye surgery, silicone butt infections as well as multiple BBLs on top of butt implants and much more.

She first went viral in 2018 after undergoing a dangerous operation to enlarge her vagina with fillers so that it would become ‘the fattest in the world’.

‘I almost died during the procedure. I had to get two blood transfusions. The doctor said I was losing so much blood and turning very pale. He thought I was going to die,’ she previously said.

She later underwent a vaginoplasty to reverse the surgery after complaining that it had disfigured her genital area.

As many of her surgeries were illegal, she often travelled all over the world from Colombia to Russia, to go under the knife.

She almost died multiple times on the operating table and at one point her buttocks started ‘rotting’ after she had illegal butt injections, which she sealed with superglue.