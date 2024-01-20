Insult me but don’t insult my parents – Prophet says after his prophecy about Ghana’s national team failed

Ghanaian Prophet Jedidia Henry Kore, popularly known as Fire Oja, has reacted to call-out posts after his prophecy about his country’s national team, and player, Mohammed Kudus, failed to come to pass.

Before Thursday’s match against Egypt in the ongoing African Cup of Nations competition, Prophet Kore had predicted that the Black Stars would suffer a humiliating defeat against Egypt’s Pharaohs. He also said the only way Ghana’s national team could avoid this defeat was by wearing red jerseys.

Prophet Kore also predicted that Kudus would not perform well. He claimed to have seen Kudus eating popcorn during the game, which he interpreted as a sign of impending disgrace.

Ghana however secured a draw in the match and Kudus’ actual performance on the field contradicted the prophet’s prediction. He scored the two goals of the match.

Following the call-out posts that ensured, the cleric has expressed his disappointment with certain individuals who made disrespectful comments about his mother.

He wrote;

“Someone just insulted my mother all because a prophecy had come to pass and I didn’t do anything about it. Hmmm, the sad news is the same people will call you fake if the prophecy didn’t come to pass. Always insulting men of God”

“When a prophecy come to pass, they will insult you that if you are a good man of God, you should have PRAYED to God to cancel it. When you pray for God to redeem it,they will insult you and say you are fake, that is why YOUR prophecy didn’t come to pass. WHAT SHOULD WE DO? Pls note YOU CAN INSULT ME BUT DON’T INVOLVE MY PARENTS . ”