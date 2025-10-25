Insults have never killed anyone, if I were President Hakainde Hichilema I would allow people to express themselves – Makebi Zulu

“NO LEADER HAS EVER DIED FROM INSULTS!” – MAKEBI ZULU BLASTS HICHILEMA OVER FREE SPEECH RESTRICTIONS





Prominent Lusaka lawyer Makebi Zulu has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to respect freedom of expression, arguing that no leader has ever died from being insulted by citizens.





Speaking in an interview, Zulu said leaders who believe in democracy must learn to tolerate criticism, even when it comes in the form of harsh language. He warned that using cyber laws to silence dissent undermines citizens’ constitutional rights and weakens democratic governance.





“Insults have never killed anyone,” Zulu said. “If I were President Hakainde Hichilema, I would allow people to express themselves freely in the manner that they wish to. Those who are insulted by their citizens don’t die from insults. It is part of public judgment and accountability.”





Zulu reminded Zambians that the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act, enacted during the late President Edgar Lungu’s administration, was initially intended to curb online harassment not to restrict free speech.





“Cyber law came about as a result of the lady who marched because she felt she was being cyber bullied, and she got a call from President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. He took a stand and said, ‘We’re going to stop cyber bullying,’” Zulu explained. “But now, there was a promise to get rid of it because it was perceived to be gagging people from expressing themselves on social media. And what has happened now?”





Zulu accused the Hichilema administration of hypocrisy, saying the President had failed to uphold his campaign pledge to repeal or review the law.





“The President failed to answer a question that related to cyber law when he was being asked by that international journalist,” he said. “He said these laws were necessary. Necessary for what when they’ve only been used to stifle dissent?”





He further emphasized that leaders must understand that serving citizens does not require universal agreement, but rather tolerance of differing opinions.





“You don’t necessarily have to have people agree with you for you to be able to serve them,” Zulu said. “People will disagree with you, and they will express themselves in the way they think is most effective. That is democracy it’s not always polite, but it’s necessary.”





Zulu argued that criminalizing dissent only exposes insecurity among those in power and erodes citizens’ trust in leadership.





“It is not for us to criminalize dissent because this person said something I disagree with, therefore they should go to jail,” he said. “Especially when I am in a position of power. Power is intended to serve, not to control.”





The outspoken lawyer said that while cyber laws are important for addressing genuine abuse, their selective enforcement against critics of the government shows a worrying pattern of intolerance.





“When laws are used to silence citizens, they stop being instruments of justice and become weapons of fear,” Zulu warned. “That is not what democracy stands for.”





His remarks come amid growing concerns from civil society and human rights advocates that Zambia’s Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act continues to be weaponized against activists, journalists, and online users critical of government performance.





Zulu urged the Head of State to lead by example and show that his administration values freedom of expression not just in words, but in action.





“Freedom of speech is not a privilege that leaders grant — it is a right that citizens own,” Zulu said. “Strong leaders are not afraid of criticism; they use it to grow. No one has ever died from being insulted.”



©️ KUMWESU | October 26, 2025