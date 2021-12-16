By Edward Chisha

Events of yesterday December 14, will forever live in the hearts of most senior UPND operatives as a bitter reminder that the PF and its leaders may have capsized at the polls but are still formidable in the Zambian game of political cat and mouse.

The UPND, which from its founding has sought to project themselves as the intellectual reservoir in Zambian politics, found themselves flatfooted and eating dust in spoonfuls after Bowman and the ‘clique’ pulled a quick smart move on them.

The UPND, as early as Monday, held protest and marched to police stations in a mischievous naive bid to coerce the police into arresting Raphael Nakachinda for defaming the Head of State. The UPND also simultaneously set the vicious quasi judicial-politico state machinery into action as they set the Attorney General on Nakachinda for serious case of contempt of court.

To all who analysed, the UPND had finally come of age as the ruling party and were setting the ground rules upon which lumpens like Nakachinda and moderates like Given Lubinda would engage with them.

However, the UPND’s celebrations were as temporal as an erection.

By afternoon, Nakachinda’s buddy since the MMD times, Bowman Lusambo came to his aid.

Political genius Lusambo went to the court and withdrew his and other PF MPs’ petition against the Speaker over being chased from Parliament.

With stroke of genius, the Attorney General remained with no case upon which to base his Contempt of Court proceedings which had posed a real risk to Nakachinda’s freedoms especially that the court previously kept the likes of Journalist Sinjela and other in jail for contempt of court.

Realising that all they were left with was a lousy and leaking case of Defamation of the President which is unlikely to see victory in court, the mood in the UPND camp turned from celebration to tears.

In frustration at being outsmarted on the political chess board and being left with their red pants down, some UPND cadres turned violent.

At their own volition, the Red Cadres rushed to Chelstone Police and caused some fake fracas so that they could be arrested and join Nakachinda in police cells; that they achieved and we can only imagine the massaging that the man with a binoculars has received from his Red cell mates.

Credit:Kalemba