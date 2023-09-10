Mr Clayson Hamasaka Writes;

INTENSE PROGRAMME OF ECONOMIC ENGAGEMENTS AWAITING PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IN CHINA 🇨🇳

10th September 2023

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Madam Mutinta Hichilema are expected to arrive for a State Visit here in China at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China 🇨🇳.

A tight programme awaits President Hichilema and his entourage here as part of his continued foreign policy agenda anchored on Economic Diplomacy.

He is scheduled to visit and interact with key players in various sectors of the Chinese economy such as Energy, Infrastructure, Tourism, Mining and Manufacturing, among others.

ENERGY AND MINING SECTORS

China is very technologically advanced in the manufacturing of equipment for green energy such as solar and wind power. In this energy mix, they have rapidly accelerated their transition from petroleum propelled automobiles to electrical vehicles. Automobiles in green Registration Numbers signifying electric battery propulsion are many on Chinese roads now, the majority of which are driven as Public Service Transport such as taxis and buses.

The reduction in transportation costs for our citizens if these vehicles were introduced in Zambia, particularly especially now when global petroleum prices are on the increase would offer a great relief. Of course we need to speedily move in installation of appropriate infrastructure to support such innovation like charging points in our roads. Rwanda is so far doing very well in this aspect.

In the economic mix, these electrical batteries are manufactured from mineral components which are abundant in our Zambia’s mining sector. This is a huge opportunity which Zambia’s Chief Marketing Officer wants to push by leveraging on value addition for the manufacturing of these vehicles and their components in Zambia, for both local and regional markets. Already some African countries are assembling these electrical vehicles.

AGRICULTURE SECTOR

Zambia has a lot to learn and adopt from the Chinese particularly in the area of agriculture mechanisation, if we are to improve productivity per hectare in our country. China is the production hub for both high and low mechanisation agriculture equipment suitable for various levels of our farmers.

These are among the many key sectors and opportunities that President Hichilema and his entourage will be visiting and encouraging them to invest in Zambia in partnership with locals.

And with a billion population, China is equally looking for various foods commodities such as beef products, soya beans and wheat among many.

Zambia has to maximize on this incredible Chinese market.

Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House