‘Interference’ with Iranian vessels among diplomatic obstacles, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

In a phone call with his Pakistani counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said Iran will consider “all aspects and decide about the way forward” when it comes to the US.

Araghchi says the obstacles to the “continuation of the diplomatic process” include “provocative actions and repeated violations of the ceasefire” by the US.

He says “threats against and interference” with Iranian commercial vessels, and “contradictory positions and threatening rhetoric towards” Iran are among those actions.

In a separate phone call with his Russian counterpart today, Araghchi has said that Iran will “monitor the actions” of the US and “take the appropriate decision to protect its interests and national security”.

In both readouts, Araghchi did not say if Iran will participate in talks with the US in Islamabad.