INTERNAIONAL: TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO LOWER PRESCRIPTION DRUGS AND PUT AMERICANS FIRST



USA President Donald Trump has signed an Executive Order to lower prescription drug prices and put American patients FIRST!

tarting today, the U.S. will no longer subsidize the healthcare of foreign countries… and we’ll no longer tolerate profiteering and price gouging from Big Pharma.”





“We are going to pay the lowest price there is in the world. Whoever is paying the lowest price, that is the price we’re going to get — so we’re no longer paying ten times more than another country.” – President Donald J. Trump





Though not connected, but the Executive Order comes just days after US ambassador to Zambia Gonzales announced the withdrawal in medical aid supplies to Zambia due to the alledged pilfering of the donated drugs in the Ministry of Health.





Among other Directives, the new Trump Executive Order intends to lower the cost of Prescription Drugs and put Americans first.