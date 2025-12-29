INTERNATIONAL ACCOLADES ARE ECONOMIC SIGNALS, NOT EMPTY PRAISE – SUNDAY CHANDA

INTERNATIONAL ACCOLADES ARE ECONOMIC SIGNALS, NOT EMPTY PRAISE – CHANDA



Kanchibiya… Monday December 29, 2025



Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has argued that Zambia should embrace balanced recognition of progress while continuing to confront persistent socio-economic challenges, saying political maturity lies in acknowledging achievements regardless of political affiliation.





Mr Chanda said recent criticism surrounding The Telegraph’s recognition of President Hakainde Hichilema reflected genuine frustrations among citizens arising from poverty, high fuel prices, unpaid farmers and power challenges.





However, he maintained that dismissing international recognition as irrelevant or disconnected from local realities created a false divide between progress abroad and hardship at home.





He explained that The Telegraph did not commend the President arbitrarily, but based its assessment on measurable macro-economic indicators, including Zambia’s successful restructuring of more than 90 percent of its external debt, renewed economic growth following the 2020 default, and improved investor confidence in key sectors such as mining, agriculture and energy.





Mr Chanda emphasized that acknowledging such progress did not amount to ignoring ongoing struggles, but rather reflected a mature approach that allowed both critique and recognition to coexist.





He warned that rejecting all external validation risked undermining Zambia’s global reputation and its ability to attract investment, strengthen diplomacy and leverage international partnerships.





He further stated that global recognition should be viewed as an opportunity rather than complacency, noting that it could open diplomatic doors, encourage foreign direct investment and reinforce confidence among lenders and development partners.





Mr Chanda asserted that Zambia’s progress should be understood as a continuum, adding that while challenges remained severe, international recognition signaled that structural reforms were beginning to yield results.





He urged citizens to use such recognition as motivation to demand improved service delivery while safeguarding accountability.