Internet attacks company of millionaire CEO identified in video ‘stealing’ hat from kid at US Open

The Polish CEO at the centre of a ‘hat snatching’ scandal at the US Open has been facing intense backlash online, which includes attacks on his company’s reputation.

Forget the Coldplay CEO, as the internet has found a new millionaire to dunk on.

Over the weekend, a clip showing a young boy being offered the hat of Polish tennis star Kamil Majchrzak after his win at the US Open went viral for all the wrong reasons.

In the video, Majchrzak is signing balls for fans when he offers the lad his cap, only for the adult man next to him to brutally swipe the hat away.

The young boy can then be heard shouting ‘what are you doing?’ at the man as he hands the hat to his female companion to place in her bag.

The moment naturally caused outrage online as people couldn’t believe the man’s audacity, with several people calling for him to be named publicly.

He has now been named as Polish businessman Piotr Szczerek, who is understood to be the CEO of paving company Drogbruk.

Szczerek is believed to have deleted all of his social media accounts after being branded as a ‘bully’ and ‘thief’ – however, this hasn’t stopped particularly angry internet users from making their feelings towards the businessman known.

Without any personal social media handles to target, people have now taken to bombarding his company with bad reviews.

“I booked these guys into do me a driveway and their boss stole my son’s hat. Absolutely diabolical. Be warned,” reads one Google review for the company, which provides paving services in Poland.

“An absolutlely [sic] terrible CEO who steals from a kid and feels absolutely no remorse for it,” read a second review, while a third person posted: “He upset my son with his pathetic conduct/attitude.”

Meanwhile, the company’s TrustPilot site has currently suspended reviews due to the influx of comments.

😥 Quand un pauvre enfant se fait voler la casquette offerte par Majchrzak ! 😡#USOpen #HomeOfTennis pic.twitter.com/b1sMb83Wq8 — Eurosport France (@Eurosport_FR) August 29, 2025

The young boy in the clip – later identified only by the name Brock – has since had a much happier ending in the whole affair, after Majchrzak reached out to provide him with another one of his hats.

After requesting the boy’s family reach out to him online, the 29-year-old shared an image of himself and Brock.

“I am impressed by the power of the Internet,” he added later, after being able to give the youngster a hat and goodie bag. “We got it! All good now.”

A report in The Times also added that Majchrzak had passed the contact details for Brock’s mother along to Szczerek, should the businessman wish to reach out.