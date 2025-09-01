Interpol alert against Sadhus was rigorously handled in France, not by individuals – Kalenga family





By Mubanga Mubanga



The Kalenga family has dismissed media reports suggesting that fugitive and businessman Uddit Sadhu and his father Vinod Sadhu had been “cleared” of wrongdoing in Zambia.





Last week, wanted fugitive Uddit was apprehended in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by Interpol following the successful issuance of a Red Notice by the Zambia Police Service.





They are alleged to have been on the run since 2023, when they left Zambia before law enforcement could arrest them.





Uddit allegedly faces multiple serious charges in connection with the alleged fraudulent takeover of Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited.





In a statement to the media, Mususu Mambo Kalenga who spoke on behalf of the Kalenga family who are the complainants in the case, stated that in recent days, certain media outlets had circulated reports suggesting that Uddit was cleared of wrong doing.





Kelanga stated that the Interpol Red Notice against Uddit was issued lawfully following an application to Interpol by the Zambia Police Service as part of international policing cooperation.





According to the Kalenga family, the Sadhus allegedly took over Sun Pharmaceuticals Limited illegally and fraudulently after the death of its founder, their



