INTERPOL Crackdown in West Africa , 62 Arrests, Terror Suspects Captured



A major INTERPOL operation across West Africa has led to 62 arrests and the seizure of weapons, explosives, drugs, counterfeit medicines, and 136 stolen vehicles.





Operation Screen West Africa 2025 ran from July to October, bringing together security forces from 12 countries including Ghana 🇬🇭, Nigeria 🇳🇬, The Gambia 🇬🇲, Sierra Leone 🇸🇱, and Liberia 🇱🇷 — with over 1.7 million border checks done in real time.





Among those arrested were nine terrorism suspects, most linked to Al-Qaeda affiliates. The operation also rescued 21 victims of human trafficking in Ghana and uncovered other crimes such as maritime fraud.





The initiative was supported by partners from Germany, Denmark, and the United States.