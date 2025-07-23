INTERRELIGIOUS ASSOCIATION FOR PEACE AND DEVELOPMENT WELCOMES DR. JOHN MAMBO AS AMBASSADOR FOR INTERFAITH UNITY





Lusaka, Tuesday, July 23, 2025 —The Interreligious Association for Peace and Development (IAPD) has welcomed Dr. John Mambo as an official Ambassador within its framework.





The recognition comes in response to Dr. Mambo’s support for IAPD activities and his endorsement of inclusive dialogue among Zambia’s diverse religious communities.





In a significant step toward fostering interfaith harmony and national unity, Ram Auerbach, IAPD Ambassador and Chairman of the Jewish Board of Deputies – Zambia, expressed deep appreciation to Dr. Mambo in a formal statement delivered and obtained by the UPND Media Team.





“Your alignment with IAPD and your gracious acknowledgment of the Jewish community’s role within this interfaith platform exemplify the kind of leadership our country needs,” Auerbach stated. “You have shown a sincere commitment to unity, dialogue, and peace.”





Dr. Mambo, a respected senior clergy member and longtime advocate for peace, recently facilitated an IAPD gathering by providing a venue and platform for the organization’s outreach.



His gesture was not only logistical support but also a symbolic act of solidarity with IAPD’s mission to build bridges between faiths.





The IAPD, a global initiative promoting peacebuilding through interreligious cooperation, has been gaining traction in Zambia, with growing participation from Christian, Muslim, Jewish, and traditional religious leaders.





Dr. Mambo’s involvement is expected to further energize local efforts and set a precedent for greater collaboration among faith-based institutions.





“We welcome Dr. Mambo’s partnership with open hearts,” Auerbach added, “and we look forward to working together in pursuit of shared values of peace, justice, and mutual respect.”





The appointment signals a continued strengthening of interreligious dialogue in Zambia, a country known for its rich cultural and religious diversity.



© UPND Media Team