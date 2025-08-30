INTESTATE SUCCESSION ACT CAP59

0

INTESTATE SUCCESSION ACT CAP59

Everyone should Know this.



DIVIDING THE ESTATE

MONEY SHARES.

SITUATION 1
Spouse            20%
Children.          50%
Parents.           20%
Dependants.    10%



SITUATION 2

No Spouse
No Children
No Dependants
✓Parents



Parents inherits 100% money shares and All properties.

SITUATION 3

No Spouse
No Parents
No Dependants
✓Children



Children inherits 100%
Money shares and All properties

SITUATION 4

No Spouse
No Parents
No Children
✓Dependants



Dependants inherit 100%
Money shares and All property

SITUATION  5

No Spouse
No Parents
No Children
No Dependants



Near Relatives i.e Brothers and Sisters.Etc
Inherit 100%

SITUATION 6

No Spouse.           –
✓ Children.         70%
✓Parents.           20%
✓Dependatss.    10%



SITUATION 7
No spouse
No Children
No Parents
No Dependants
No relatives

State inherits 100%



SITUATION 8

✓Spouse.               25%
✓Children.             55%
No Parents.            –
✓Dependants.      20%



SITUATION 9

✓Spouse.           40%
✓Parents.           40%
✓No Children        –
✓Dependants.     20%



SITUATION 10

✓Spouse.                35%
✓Children.              65%
No Parents.               –
No Dependants.        –



SITUATION 11

✓Spouse.             60%
No Children.          –
No Parents.           –
✓Dependants.     40%



SITUATION 12

✓Spouse.                    60%
No Parents.                  –
No Children                  –
No Dependants.           –
✓Nearby Relatives.   40%



SITUATION 13

No Spouse.                      –
✓Children.                     80%
No Parent.                      –
Dependants.                  20%



SITUATION  14

✓ Spouse.                50%
No Children.              –
✓Patent.                   –
No Dependants.      50%



SITUATION 15

✓Spouse.             20%
✓Children.            50%
✓Parents.             30%
No Dependants.     –



If you are being appointed as an Administrator of family,you should
Know how to share the deceased properties accordingly.



Administrators of deceased estates must understand that to follow and adhere to the Intestate Act can lead to court proceeds.



Ma girls let’s consider writing a Will if we have not yet done so. Bravo to those that have already💪🏿

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here