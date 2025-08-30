INTESTATE SUCCESSION ACT CAP59
Everyone should Know this.
DIVIDING THE ESTATE
MONEY SHARES.
SITUATION 1
Spouse 20%
Children. 50%
Parents. 20%
Dependants. 10%
SITUATION 2
No Spouse
No Children
No Dependants
✓Parents
Parents inherits 100% money shares and All properties.
SITUATION 3
No Spouse
No Parents
No Dependants
✓Children
Children inherits 100%
Money shares and All properties
SITUATION 4
No Spouse
No Parents
No Children
✓Dependants
Dependants inherit 100%
Money shares and All property
SITUATION 5
No Spouse
No Parents
No Children
No Dependants
Near Relatives i.e Brothers and Sisters.Etc
Inherit 100%
SITUATION 6
No Spouse. –
✓ Children. 70%
✓Parents. 20%
✓Dependatss. 10%
SITUATION 7
No spouse
No Children
No Parents
No Dependants
No relatives
State inherits 100%
SITUATION 8
✓Spouse. 25%
✓Children. 55%
No Parents. –
✓Dependants. 20%
SITUATION 9
✓Spouse. 40%
✓Parents. 40%
✓No Children –
✓Dependants. 20%
SITUATION 10
✓Spouse. 35%
✓Children. 65%
No Parents. –
No Dependants. –
SITUATION 11
✓Spouse. 60%
No Children. –
No Parents. –
✓Dependants. 40%
SITUATION 12
✓Spouse. 60%
No Parents. –
No Children –
No Dependants. –
✓Nearby Relatives. 40%
SITUATION 13
No Spouse. –
✓Children. 80%
No Parent. –
Dependants. 20%
SITUATION 14
✓ Spouse. 50%
No Children. –
✓Patent. –
No Dependants. 50%
SITUATION 15
✓Spouse. 20%
✓Children. 50%
✓Parents. 30%
No Dependants. –
If you are being appointed as an Administrator of family,you should
Know how to share the deceased properties accordingly.
Administrators of deceased estates must understand that to follow and adhere to the Intestate Act can lead to court proceeds.
Ma girls let’s consider writing a Will if we have not yet done so. Bravo to those that have already💪🏿