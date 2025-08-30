INTESTATE SUCCESSION ACT CAP59



Everyone should Know this.





DIVIDING THE ESTATE



MONEY SHARES.



SITUATION 1

Spouse 20%

Children. 50%

Parents. 20%

Dependants. 10%





SITUATION 2



No Spouse

No Children

No Dependants

✓Parents





Parents inherits 100% money shares and All properties.



SITUATION 3



No Spouse

No Parents

No Dependants

✓Children





Children inherits 100%

Money shares and All properties



SITUATION 4



No Spouse

No Parents

No Children

✓Dependants





Dependants inherit 100%

Money shares and All property



SITUATION 5



No Spouse

No Parents

No Children

No Dependants





Near Relatives i.e Brothers and Sisters.Etc

Inherit 100%



SITUATION 6



No Spouse. –

✓ Children. 70%

✓Parents. 20%

✓Dependatss. 10%





SITUATION 7

No spouse

No Children

No Parents

No Dependants

No relatives



State inherits 100%





SITUATION 8



✓Spouse. 25%

✓Children. 55%

No Parents. –

✓Dependants. 20%





SITUATION 9



✓Spouse. 40%

✓Parents. 40%

✓No Children –

✓Dependants. 20%





SITUATION 10



✓Spouse. 35%

✓Children. 65%

No Parents. –

No Dependants. –





SITUATION 11



✓Spouse. 60%

No Children. –

No Parents. –

✓Dependants. 40%





SITUATION 12



✓Spouse. 60%

No Parents. –

No Children –

No Dependants. –

✓Nearby Relatives. 40%





SITUATION 13



No Spouse. –

✓Children. 80%

No Parent. –

Dependants. 20%





SITUATION 14



✓ Spouse. 50%

No Children. –

✓Patent. –

No Dependants. 50%





SITUATION 15



✓Spouse. 20%

✓Children. 50%

✓Parents. 30%

No Dependants. –





If you are being appointed as an Administrator of family,you should

Know how to share the deceased properties accordingly.





Administrators of deceased estates must understand that to follow and adhere to the Intestate Act can lead to court proceeds.





Ma girls let’s consider writing a Will if we have not yet done so. Bravo to those that have already💪🏿