WE all know that the investigative wings are after former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and that they are targeting all those people who are close to him, acting PF vice president Given Lubinda has said.

Mr Lubinda said this when he reported at the Anti-Corruption Commission offices in Lusaka yesterday after being summoned with his daughter.

He said that it was clear that they were indirectly going after Mr Lungu through his associates like him.

“Even former President Lungu has said that he knows who they are looking for and instead of going directly to him they are targeting everyone close to him including people in shanties whose houses had been broken down,” he said.

He challenged PF members to be ready for more hardships as they were going to be raided at one point.

Mr Lubinda said that they were going to harass more members of the PF but that they needed to remain strong.

He said it was unfortunate that they had not prosecuted any individual who they were investigating which sent a very wrong impression.

Mr Lubinda said that it was shocking that the ACC had summoned him over a loan which his company got from another Chinese firm.

He wondered how getting a loan had become a crime and that if he failed to settle the loan it was him that would sell his assets to offset it.

“Initially they did not give me the reason I was summoned but after I reached I was shocked because I was told that in 2016 my firm got a loan from a Chinese company but I will find out from the courts when getting a loan became a crime,” Mr Lubinda said.

Meanwhile, ACC Spokesperson, Queen Chibwe confirmed that the warned and cautioned Mr Lubinda, 58, in connection with allegations of being in possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime.

Ms Chibwe said in a statement that Mr Lubinda appeared before the ACC offices for interrrogations in the company of his three lawyers.

She said in a statement that Mr Lubinda was summoned to the Commission as a suspect and as such all procedures related to summoning of a suspect by an investigating agency were dully followed.- Daily Nation