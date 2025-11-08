IPPs have been importing electricity using ZESCO infrastructure and selling it back to ZESCO at higher rates- Hon. Francis Kapyanga

Hon. Francis Kapyanga writes:

This morning, my Mkushi South counterpart and I submitted to the Office of the Speaker the evidence in the suitcase she requested, confirming that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have been importing electricity using ZESCO infrastructure and selling it back to ZESCO at higher rates.





The evidence demonstrates that ZESCO had the option to import the same electricity directly from the producers at lower rates, thereby avoiding unnecessary costs.





We also presented information showing that, despite experiencing the worst load-shedding in our nation’s history with some citizens going for an entire week without power and others receiving electricity for only about three hours a day, Zambia continues to export power.