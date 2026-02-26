Iran Accused of Hijacking U.S. Ally’s Vessel in Gulf Waters



A vessel flying the flag of Bahrain was allegedly forced at gunpoint into waters claimed by Iran, according to authorities in Manama.





Bahraini officials said the perpetrators were Iranian nationals who reportedly robbed the crew and held them for several hours before releasing both the vessel and its personnel. Manama described the incident as a violation of international maritime law and stated it reserves the right to pursue legal action.





The confrontation comes amid heightened naval activity in the Persian Gulf, including recent joint maritime drills between Iran and Russia near the Strait of Hormuz. The area has previously seen vessel seizures involving the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.





With U.S. military assets stationed at Shaikh Isa Air Base and tensions continuing to simmer, the incident adds another flashpoint to already volatile Gulf waters.