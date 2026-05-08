Iran activates air defence systems over western Tehran after multiple explosions reported





Iranian state media reported that air defence systems were activated across western Tehran as multiple explosions echoed through parts of the capital.





According to Iranian reports, continuous interceptor fire was seen and heard for several minutes in areas near District 22, Azadegan Highway, and Ahmadabad Mostofi — all considered strategically important zones in western Tehran.





Iranian media said security forces were responding to what were described as “hostile targets,” believed to be drones or incoming projectiles attempting to penetrate the capital’s airspace.





At least two major explosions were reportedly heard across the city, while flashes from interception attempts were seen in the night sky during the engagement.



No official casualty figures or damage assessments have been released by Iranian authorities at this time as tensions across the region remain extremely high.