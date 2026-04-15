Iran Allegedly Used Chinese Spy Satellite to Target U.S. Bases

Iran reportedly used a Chinese-built surveillance satellite to help identify and monitor U.S. military bases across the Middle East during the recent conflict, according to a report by the Financial Times, cited by The Times of Israel.

The satellite is said to have enhanced Iran’s reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering capabilities, potentially improving its ability to track military movements.

Analysts view this as a sign of growing strategic and intelligence cooperation between Iran and China.

The report has raised concerns among Western officials about the increasing role of satellite-based intelligence in modern conflicts.

However, there has been no official confirmation from the governments involved, and further details remain limited.

Source: Financial Times, via The Times of Israel