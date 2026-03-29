Iran Allows Humanitarian Ships Through Hormuz, Excludes U.S. and Israel-Linked Vessels





Iran has agreed to facilitate the passage of humanitarian aid shipments through the Strait of Hormuz following a request from the United Nations, in a move aimed at ensuring critical relief supplies reach affected populations amid ongoing regional tensions.





Speaking in Geneva, Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Ali Bahreini, stated that Tehran would expedite and support the transit of humanitarian vessels, emphasizing cooperation with international efforts to deliver aid without obstruction.





However, Iranian authorities made clear that the measure does not apply to ships linked to the United States or Israel, arguing that nations involved in hostile actions have forfeited their right to “innocent passage” under current conditions. Vessels from non-belligerent states will still be subject to strict inspection protocols by Iranian forces to ensure security compliance in the area.





The development signals a controlled opening of one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, balancing humanitarian access with heightened security concerns in an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.