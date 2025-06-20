Iran Armed Forces claim they eliminated an Israeli Military Command, Control & Intelligence HQ

Iranian Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas has provided a major update on the ongoing conflict between his country, Iran and Israel.

The Minister had claimed that the Iran Armed Forces have conducted a successful elimination of an Israeli military Command and Intelligence Headquarters.

He made this known in an X post in which he also touched on reports of Iran striking a hospital causing severe damages to patients receiving treatment.

He argued that Iran did not in anyway intentionally strike a hospital and it was just damages that hit a small section of the the hospital which is nearby.

“Earlier today, our powerful Armed Forces accurately eliminated an Israeli Military Command, Control & Intelligence HQ and another vital target.

The blast wave caused superficial damage to a small section of the nearby, and largely evacuated, Soroka Military Hospital. The facility is mainly used to treat Israeli soldiers engaged in the Genocide in Gaza 25 miles away, where Israel has destroyed or damaged 94% of Palestinian hospitals” he wrote

The Iranian minister went on with his statement by accusing Israel as the initiator of all what’s happening between the two countries now.

“It is the Israeli regime and not Iran that initiated all this bloodshed, and it is Israeli war criminals and not Iranians who are targeting hospitals and civilians. Hundreds of innocent Iranians have been murdered in cold blood since Israel launched its illegal war against the Iranian people last week.

We call on Israelis to heed our evacuation orders before strikes and to avoid proximity to military and intelligence sites. Our powerful Armed Forces will continue to pummel the criminals who target our people until they cease and pay for their criminal aggression against our nation.” He added