Iran army chief vows to fight ‘to the last drop of blood’

Iran’s army chief Maj. Gen. Amir Hatami vowed that the armed forces would continue their mission “to the last drop of blood” and until what he called “complete victory,” saying Iran’s military strength was rooted in faith and religious conviction.

“What gives us confidence in victory and capability is faith and belief,” Hatami said, adding that this was demonstrated each year during the Islamic mourning month of Muharram.

He said that “faith-based power” had enabled an Iranian F-5 fighter jet to fly over US positions in Kuwait, carry out its mission and return, despite what he described as advanced US ground-based and aerial defense systems.

Hatami said faith had also thrown the enemy into such confusion that it mistakenly targeted its own aircraft.

He said Iranian fighters had overcome the question of death, adding: “We fight for victory, but we also regard martyrdom as a great blessing.”