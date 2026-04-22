Iran attacks container ship near Strait of Hormuz

A container ship near the Strait of Hormuz was attacked by an Iranian gunship early Wednesday, according to the UK Maritime Traffic Organization (UKMTO).

The ship was approached by a gunboat belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which gave no radio warning before it “fired upon the vessel,” the maritime authority said. The attack caused “heavy damage to the bridge,” it added.

The crew were reported safe, with no fires or environmental impacts caused. The report did not give additional detail on the ship, such as its flag state or current location.

The latest attack follows several other incidents in recent days. Last Saturday, New Delhi said two Indian-flagged vessels were fired upon while traveling through the strait.

The IRGC previously said it would shut off the strait until the US blockade was lifted.