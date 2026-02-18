Iran Burns U.S and Israeli “Baal” Idol at Revolution Rally



At state‑organised rallies across Iran marking the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, demonstrators burned large effigies identified as “Baal,” an ancient idol figure.

The effigies featured the Star of David and imagery associated with the United States and Israel, while crowds chanted slogans like “Death to Israel” and “Death to America.”





Organisers described the act as a symbolic rejection of foreign influence and “evil” powers, using the name “Baal” to represent modern political enemies.

The striking imagery drew widespread attention and formed part of broader state-backed events in Tehran and other cities.