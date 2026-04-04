Iran Calls on Locals to Hunt Missing U.S. F-15 Pilot, Offers Reward for Capture Alive





Iranian authorities have reportedly urged local residents and tribal groups in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad to assist in locating a missing U.S. pilot following the reported downing of a F-15E Strike Eagle.





The pilot is believed to have successfully ejected and is currently hiding somewhere in the region. Officials stated that a reward will be offered to anyone who can capture the individual—emphasizing that the pilot must be taken alive.





The call has intensified pressure on ongoing U.S. search and rescue efforts, as both sides race to locate the missing crew member first. There has been no official confirmation from U.S. authorities regarding the situation.